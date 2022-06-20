Counties Developer builds Sh539m Kisumu beach apartments

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. PHOTO | JAMES EKWAM | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

A developer has raised stakes in housing and tourism offers in Kisumu with Sh539 million floating beach apartments on the shores of Lake Victoria.

The iconic structure to be built in the Usoma area, off Nkrumah Road in Kogony sub-location will have 119 self-contained units and a restaurant.

Upon completion, the proposed floating beach apartments will overlook the Sh3 billion rehabilitated Kisumu port.

The project being undertaken by Gad Works Projects Limited will also comprise a floating swimming pool in the lake and an aqua park.

According to the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) report submitted to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), the proponent will closely work with the Kenya Fisheries Service and fishermen to prevent interference with fishing activities and migratory routes.

“The project will boost the aesthetic appeal of the surrounding, expand revenue generation and employment creation,” said part of the ESIA study designed by Diaspora Design and Ltd.

The investor is working with Kisumu Lakefront Development Corporation (KLDC) chaired by former Auditor-General Edward Ouko which was established to resuscitate the blue economy.

“Other than the provision of housing, recreation facilities and enhanced economic growth, the project will provide a modern recreation area for tourists,” added the report.

The neighbouring facilities of the floating beach apartments are the National Cereals and Produce Board, Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, Equators Bottlers and Kenya Pipeline Corporation.

Currently, the site has no structures and is mainly covered with vegetation consisting of grasses and a few tree species. The project aims to provide secure and modern housing facilities.

This comes after Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o signed a Sh1.4 billion memorandum of understanding with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) to build a 46-kilometre promenade along Lake Victoria to improve accessibility in the lake.

According to the design done by Kura, there is a plan to provide 14 kilometres of the main road complete with links that will transform the port city into a better place to live, work and play.

Prof Nyong’o said the promenade would include a back-filled walkway and cycling paths that will extend from Camp David Osori (Paw Akuche) to Dunga beach. Other projects lined up include a marina at Dunga while the land is being sought for the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers facing the lake.

