Counties Ex-pyrethrum firm staff to get arrears after assets disposal

Some of the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya assets at its Nakuru Industrial Area factory. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author Summary More than 300 hundred pensioners are owed over Sh2billion in pension arrears and have been waiting for their dues for more than a decade.

PPCK acting managing director Mary Ontiri-Magati confirmed that the board has approved the process.

PPCK has land assets spread across all the 18 pyrethrum growing counties, some of which have been grabbed while others are lying idle.

Pensioners at the financially troubled Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK) in Nakuru may soon start receiving their delayed stipends.

The board of the company has approved the sale of 14 assets to clear the pensioners’ dues.

There have been fears that at least 60 pensioners have died before being paid their dues.

“The valuers from the Ministry of Lands are on the grounds auditing some of the property that would be disposed of after the board approved their disposal,” said Ms Ontiri.

According to insiders, the assets will be transferred to the Retirement Benefits Authority and the Attorney-General who is the receiver after the company was declared insolvent.

Past efforts to sell the assets were resisted by previous regimes at PPCK which argued that the assets were part of their income-generating streams.

“The house rents were generating Sh1.9 million which was not enough to meet other overhead costs,” said a senior PPCK official.

Ms Ontiri said four land valuers will give their report before the end of this month.

“The report will be presented to the full board which will then submit it to the parent ministry of Agriculture for scrutiny before it is endorsed by the receiver and the Retirement Benefits Authority before it is tabled as a Cabinet memo for final approval,” said Ms Ontiri.

She exuded confidence that the entire process will be completed by early June.

