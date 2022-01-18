Counties Forum on agriculture policy starts amid woes

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The Agriculture ministry will today host the fourth Intergovernmental Forum for Agriculture (IGFA) that deliberates on policy matters and appraise sector performance at a time when the industry is grappling with unprecedented challenges.

The IGFA, which Cabinet secretary Peter Munya has convened is co-chaired by the Council of Governors chairman.

The Agriculture ministry will today host the fourth Intergovernmental Forum for Agriculture (IGFA) that deliberates on policy matters and appraise sector performance at a time when the industry is grappling with unprecedented challenges.

The IGFA, which Cabinet secretary Peter Munya has convened is co-chaired by the Council of Governors chairman.

The forum brings together county bosses, CECs in charge of Agriculture, top ministry officials, representatives of sectoral ministries, other State agencies, key private sector players and development partners.

The forum’s mandate is to give policy direction on agricultural sector governance issues affecting the two levels of government and allow for wider stakeholder participation.

“The Cabinet secretary shall co-chair the two-day forum, which is coming at the beginning of the Kenyan election year and at a time when Kenya, like many other countries in the region, is facing unprecedented times as we are dealing with the widespread effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted agri-food systems resulting in loss of livelihoods and incomes and increased food insecurity,” said Thule Lenneiye, Agriculture Transformation Office coordinator at the Agriculture ministry.

“The country has also been grappling with the desert locust invasion and drought.”

The Joint Agriculture Sector Consultation and Cooperation mechanism was established during the second forum in Mombasa six years ago.

The forum forms the highest level of consultation and cooperation between the national government and counties as well as other stakeholders.

Themed ‘Strengthening intergovernmental relations and partnerships for Sustainable Food Systems Towards 100 percent Food and Nutrition Security in Kenya, “the forum shall review the resolutions of the third IGFA and also review on the progress of implementation of Agriculture Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy,” said Ms Lenneiye.