Counties Italian investor picked for planned Vihiga granite factory

A man examines pieces of granite rocks left behind by people who blast them in shapes at Kima in Bunyore and take to Nairobi for cutting into different precious items. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author Summary An Italian investor has been identified to fund the establishment of the proposed multimillion Vihiga granite factory in Vihiga county.

The factory to be put up in Emuhaya sub-county is among the key projects to be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta when he visits the region in the coming days.

President Kenyatta is expected to unveil the investor during the much anticipated development tour of Western Kenya, Governor Wilber Ottichilo said Wednesday.

The Vihiga governor said the investor was picked following an international expression of interest floated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining late last year.

The ambitious project is aimed at turning the available huge stones into economic value,boosting development and creating jobs.

Dr Ottichilo, who was among the governors who met President Kenyatta in Mombasa to plan the tour, said the Head of State will also launch construction work of the stone processor.

The factory will be built at Buyangu in Emuhaya along the busy Kisumu-Busia highway on a 10-acre land parcel that was handed over to the national government by Dr Ottichilo's administration last year.

Dr Ottichilo said the potential of his county to host the factory was established by experts after it was found that 30 per cent of Vihiga's land is covered by stones.

The governor said stones are also available in the neigbouring Siaya and Bungoma counties, making Vihiga ideal and central for granite processing.

The county boss said time is rife for the residents to reap from the stones on their farms.

"The land where the factory will be established has been inspected by experts from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining and approved for the construction of a granite factory," said Dr Ottichilo.

"We have the potential to host the factory as raw materials are available. The president will launch construction of the factory during his tour."

"Thirty percent of our land is stony. It is time to start the work. The investor will be here to do the job," he added.