Counties Kemsa, Unicef dispatch Sh30m high nutrition food to drought-hit counties

Dr. Rashid Aman, the Health CAS, flags off trucks carrying ready-to-use therapeutic food. PHOTO | POOL

A consignment of high-nutrition food commodities has been dispatched from Nairobi to four drought-hit counties to mitigate malnutrition risks among children.

The consignment of ready-to-use therapeutic Food (RUFT) is valued at more than Sh30 million, which will be distributed in Turkana, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo.

It is part of the Kemsa-Unicef Integrated Supplies Programme funded by Unicef and managed by the Authority to provide food commodities in 25 counties to curb malnutrition-related child mortality.

The flag-off was witnessed by the Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman, Unicef representative in Kenya Maniza Zaman, British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot, British Director General for Humanitarian Development Nick Dyer and Kemsa chief executive Terry Ramadhani at the Ministry of Health offices.

Monitoring and evaluation data by Unicef and Kemsa indicates that providing therapeutic foods has helped reverse stunted growth and development for thousands of children in Kenyan arid areas.

Since 2015, Kemsa has distributed Sh2 billion worth of Unicef-supported commodities to over 2,200 health facilities in the 25 arid and semi-arid counties, efforts that have helped achieve zero malnutrition deaths.

Kemsa CEO Terry Ramadhani hailed the partnership with Unicef, saying it demonstrates commitment to sustaining organisational reforms and strengthening accountability at all levels of the supply chain.

“Through this programme, we have designed and effectively delivered a lifesaving supply chain solution that is now a sub-Sahara model for distributing nutrition commodities in remote food-insecure areas,” said Ms Ramadhani.

