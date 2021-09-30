Counties Kenya Railways to add SGR coaches on holiday demand

Standard Gauge Railway trains at the Port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Kenya Railways Corporation will increase passenger capacity on the standard gauge railway (SGR) train between Nairobi-Mombasa by 61 percent amid rising demand during the schools holiday break.

Mr Philip Mainga, the corporation’s managing director said yesterday that coaches will be increased to 13 from eight for economy class passengers.

First class passengers will also get an additional unit from the two coaches in operations in the new service regime set to take effect between September 30 and October 14.

The train is currently pulling eight coaches (944 passengers) on economy class tickets and two coaches (144 passengers) on the first class tickets.

“We will be carrying a lot of students during this first term break. A lot of people will also be traveling to various destinations during this holiday period,” said Mr Mainga.

The SGR passenger train service between Nairobi and Mombasa was launched in June 2017.

The trains have been departing daily from both directions, offering a five hour non-stop connection between the country’s two major cities.

It charges Sh3,000 on first class coaches and Sh1,000 on economy class coaches.

Children below three years are not charged any fee to take a ride on the train while those from 3-11 year pay half the fare on economy and first class tickets.

The inter-county service train that was launched in 2018 charges Sh70 from Mombasa to Mariakani, Sh310 from Voi to Kibwezi, Sh220 from Athi River to Emali on economy class coaches.

On first class, passengers have been paying Sh140 from Mombasa to Mariakani, Sh920 from Voi to Kibwezi, Sh660 from Athi River to Emali, Sh2, 130 from Nairobi to Voi and Sh1, 670 from Emali to Maisenyi.