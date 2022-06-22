Counties Kilifi firm inks Pakistan syringe export contract

Workers at Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Limited pack syringes. PHOTO | GIDEON MAUNDU | NMG

By Maureen Ongala

The Pakistani government has imported three consignments of five million syringes from Revital Healthcare Limited, a pharmaceutical company in Kilifi.

Pakistan has entered into a two-year agreement with Revital Healthcare Limited that will see them export syringes every month.

“We are all facing shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE)s and vaccinations because of the Covid pandemic, but one of the main things is that even if you have a vaccination, you require a syringe to use it," Ms Saqlain Syedah, the Pakistan High Commissioner, said after flagging off the consignment.

"We already have vaccines, and production is at the same pace as a requirement, but syringes are not being produced at the same rate to meet demand,” she said but did not disclose the value of the deal.

Ms Syedah said Revital Company had increased the capacity to meet the demand worldwide.

She said the Syringes to Pakistan would address the challenges in the shortage of the commodity.

The high commission said that Pakistan was looking forward to having more collaborations on value-addition and possibilities of growing ventures in both countries through the Revital Company.

Ugandan MPs also toured the factory.

Revital marketing director Roneek Vora said it was the first time in history that a manufacturer out of Africa is exporting syringes used for various purposes.

According to Mr Vora, China and India are powerhouses next to Pakistan manufacturing more capacity than Kenya.

“We are here today, very proud that the Pakistan government has chosen a country like Kenya to do business with,” he said.

Mr Vora said the company manufactures the 0.25ML syringes used for Coviod-19 vaccination and immunisation of babies.

He said the syringes would be used for the malaria vaccination when the jab is out next year.

“We export pharmaceuticals to 28 countries worldwide, India, in Europe, and we are going towards Pakistan as well,” he said.

Last year, Revital manufactured more than one billion medical devices and plans to double production this year.

Mr Vora added that the company manufactures more than 40 medical devices and exports to more than 20 countries worldwide.

They also supply the products to supporting institutions such as UNICEF and WHO.

Mr Vora said Africa could manufacture medical equipment.

"We are capable. We have the resources, and the only thing we need is a boost from the government," he added.

Mr Vora said the government should focus more on healthcare to reduce the cost of medication.

"Right now, most people have to travel out of the country for specialized treatment which shows we lack the capacities to have adequate hospitals and medical experts in the country," Mr Vora said.

