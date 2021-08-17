Counties M-Pesa agent risks jail for Sh271,200 mistakenly sent to her

Elizabeth Karimi Muthoni at the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi on August 16, 2021, where she was charged with withdrawing Sh271,200 erroneously sent to her M-Pesa account. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA | NMG

By JOSEPH NDUNDA

More by this Author

A businesswoman risks spending two years in jail for keeping Sh271,200 erroneously sent to her M-Pesa account.

Appearing before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua on Monday, Elizabeth Karimi Muthoni admitted to withdrawing the money that had been erroneously sent to her agent account.

The court heard that Mr Bakar Hussein Mohamed while buying an M-Pesa agent account in Kitengela, Kajiado County on July 14, mistakenly sent the float money to the wrong account.

The agent account belongs to Ms Muthoni, whose business is based in Kitengela.

KCB Bank's attempts to reverse the transaction failed since the money had been withdrawn by Ms Muthoni, whose business is based in Kitengela.

The accused told the court that she had only withdrawn part of the money and was in talks with Mr Mohamed on repaying him.

After pleading guilty to theft charges, the court slapped her with a Sh200,000 fine.

She will be jailed if she does not pay the fine.