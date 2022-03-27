Counties Mandera County official forfeits Sh43.5 million to State

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary Justice Esther Maina found that Mr Abdi Mohamed Ali, the director of Livestock since February 2013, failed to explain how he made the money deposited between June 2014 and January 2020.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) sought forfeiture orders of the funds believed to have been siphoned from the county.

Mr Ali is reported to have made deposits days apart in tranches ranging from Sh50,000 to Sh5 million in the joint accounts with his wife Saadia Sheikh Osman.

A Mandera County official has lost Sh43.5 million to the State after the High Court ruled that the money held in two accounts at Equity Bank #ticker:EQTY is proceeds of crime and theft at the devolved unit.

Justice Esther Maina found that Mr Abdi Mohamed Ali, the director of Livestock since February 2013, failed to explain how he made the money deposited between June 2014 and January 2020.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) sought forfeiture orders of the funds believed to have been siphoned from the county.

“It is hereby ordered that the funds said are hereby forfeited to the State and transferred to the applicant,” read a notice in the Kenya Gazette by the registrar of the High Court Judith Omange.

Mr Ali is reported to have made deposits days apart in tranches ranging from Sh50,000 to Sh5 million in the joint accounts with his wife Saadia Sheikh Osman.

An analysis of the accounts showed that there were a total of 77 cash deposits into one of them.

Mr Ali also received Sh6 million in three tranches with statements from the bank showing that he made the deposits himself. The two accounts at Equity Bank in Mandera hold Sh39.6 million and Sh3.8 million respectively.

In July last year, the Court found that there was no evidence to show that Mr Ali and his wife were engaged in any business that would generate the kind of funds deposited in the accounts.

Mr Ali had said he was a livestock trader and that he also engaged in beekeeping, but the court found there was nothing to support his claims.

The ARA argued there was no evidence of sales or taxes paid to the government from the bee farming, invoices, delivery notes and quantity of honey delivered.

The court also found that there was nothing to support his wife’s claims that she was in the business of selling clothes from Dubai.

The ARA had obtained freeze orders in 2020 after convincing the court that the deposits made to the bank by the couple from different locations, including Garissa, Mandera and Moyale were suspicious. The two were making deposits in tranches of below Sh1 million to evade the reporting threshold.

[email protected]