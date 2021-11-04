Counties MKU opens Sh600m convention centre in memory of Kibaki

Mount Kenya University chairman Simon Gicharu (seated, left), and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i during the launch yesterday in Thika. PHOTO | POOL

By SIMON CIURI

More by this Author Summary The facility, which can accomodate up to 2,000 has been named Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre to commemorate his economic legacy when he served as Kenya’s third president.

The centre is part of MKU’s new 10-year strategic plan launched in February and aimed at diversifying revenue streams.

Mount Kenya University Thursday unveiled a Sh600 million convention centre in Thika, Kiambu where the privately owned institution is seeking to tap into the growing demand for meetings, conferences and townhall meeting venues.

It will also seek to offers practical training and internship to students pursuing hospitality courses.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who was the chief guest during the event lauded the investment saying growth of Kenya’s higher education sector is an epitome of education reforms legacy that were initiated by Mr Kibaki.

“Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre is a modern facility to immortalise the education reforms legacy of Mwai Kibaki. Such enterprises supplement much needed funds for scientific research in institutions of higher learning,” Dr Matiang’i said.

MKU chairman Simon Gicharu said part of the reason they named the facility after Mr Kibaki was his passion for education that empowers and his economic model.

The former president awarded MKU charter in 2011.

“Part of the reason why the students chose the name Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre is because he is the one who gave Mount Kenya University its charter when he was the Head of State,” said Prof Gicharu.

Mr Kibaki who did not make it to the event was represented by his daughter Judy Kibaki.

The facility, which was funded through internal cash reserves, will be open to the public.

MKU has been diversifying its revenue streams to supplement their expenditure and at the same time finance needy students especially from marginalised areas through Mount Kenya University Foundation , a charitable arm of the university.

In June, MKU launched a Sh20 million hotel inside its Thika campus that acts as a training ground for its students pursuing hospitality management courses while the launch of Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre yesterday comes less than a year when the university inked a deal with Thika High School to develop a Sh100 million sporting field and an indoor arena.

Under the deal, Thika High School will provide the land while the university will develop the sporting facility that will be accessed by the two institutions and the public.

Mount Kenya University has also been advancing its partnerships as part of growth plan in training and research.

Already, in Thika where its main campus is located, it has an agreement with Thika Level 5 Hospital for training and research targeting its medicine students.