Counties Nairobi MCAs claim graft in Uhuru’s free title deeds project

President Uhuru Kenyatta hands a title deed to a beneficiary of the Nairobi titling programme in Eastlands. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Pressure is mounting on Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) team to complete the issuance of title deeds to Nairobi landowners before their exit.

Nairobi MCAs have faulted the Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi-led entity for the slow implementation of the programme kickstarted by President Uhuru Kenyatta two years ago.

NMS was to work with the Ministry of Lands to fast-track the registration and issuance of the crucial documents in the programme that largely targets landowners in informal settlements.

The initiative targeting over 18,000 landowners is meant to help them unlock the city’s business and investment potential.

But Minority Whip and Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, speaking on the floor of the county assembly alleged that cartels involving lawyers and surveyors had since infiltrated the project and were minting a lot of money.

He added that thousands of unsigned title deeds were lying idle at City Hall Annex despite the landowners having met all the required conditions.

“The President started a very good programme that was issuing title deeds to all landowners. It is unfortunate that it has been taken over by lawyers who mint a lot of money.”

He called on NMS to ensure that all landowners who have presented valid documents to surveyors and lawyers are issued with titles.

Majority Whip Paul Kados said many parcels of land within Nairobi have no title deeds with most landowners only having letters of allotment.

This, he added, has seen many pieces of land have ownership disputes, some pending in courts for years.

“The spirit was to make sure that every property or land in Nairobi has a title,” said the Mihang’o MCA.

Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Themendu laid the blame squarely on the Planning department whose officers he accused of asking for bribes to issue the title deeds.

He said that the cartels in the department should be replaced and individuals with integrity brought in their stead.

The county legislator said there are many landowners in Eastlands who lack title deeds and he once asked a statement on the floor of the Assembly on the matter but nothing was done.

“The people in the planning department are not willing to deliver services to Nairobi residents. What they are willing to do is only to go and ask for bribes from those landowners, buildings and whatever,” said Mr Themendu.

