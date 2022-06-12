Counties NMS builds more spaces for cycling

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda talking to members of the cycling community at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on December 3, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has stepped up efforts to improve non-motorised transport corridors as it seeks to decongest the capital city.

Transport and Public Works Director Engineer Michael Ochieng said they have developed more than 60 percent of the non-motorised traffic corridors across the city.

The director said improvement of the NMTs – by upgrading pedestrian and cycling lanes – is aimed at providing safe walking and cycling space.

He explained that more than 40 percent of Nairobi residents rely on non-motorised transport daily.

“One of the key things NMS is trying to achieve is the improvement of NMT corridors. We have improved more than 60 percent of the non-motorised transport corridors (NMTs) across the city,” said Mr Ochieng.

According to Nairobi County Fiscal Strategy Paper for the financial year ending June 30, 2021, the NMT corridor will cover 116 kilometres at a cost of Sh1.4 billion and has been divided into three packages.

The first package will cover 36km spread in the Eastlands area with the first stretching from Jogoo Road to the city centre and divided into four corridors. The second package will cover 55km running from the city centre to Westlands then to Ngong Road and environs.

Mr Ochieng added that the NMS will also relocate several public service vehicle terminals within the city centre away as part of the ongoing decongestion projects within the city.

“The Green Park terminal will have e-buses, not using fuel, to enable interconnectivity between the railway station and the terminus,” he said.

Other termini include Fig Tree, Muthurwa, Globe Roundabout terminus, Bunyala Road.

[email protected]