Counties NMS sets up play area for children at Jevanjee Gardens

Workers under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services building the Jevanjee Gardens perimeter wall. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Before the rehabilitation started, the park was an open area. NMS is however fencing it off to improve its management.

Other parks currently undergoing rehabilitation include Uhuru and Central Parks while Michuki Park’s refurbishment was completed last year.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will complete the rehabilitation of Jeevanjee Gardens in June.

NMS Deputy Director of Environment and Natural Resources Ibrahim Otieno said they were doing the final works that will see the recreational facilities at the park substantially improved.

Among the new facilities will include a botanical garden and children’s play area.

Others will be water points and modern walkways, and waste receptacles to encourage Nairobi residents to segregate their wastes.

“Being at the heart of the city, the garden is visited by many people on a daily basis,” said Mr Otieno.

Before the rehabilitation started, the park was an open area. NMS is however fencing it off to improve its management.

Other parks currently undergoing rehabilitation include Uhuru and Central Parks while Michuki Park’s refurbishment was completed last year.

Nairobi has eight major public open spaces: Uhuru/Central Park, Jamhuri Park, City Park, Arboretum, Kamkunji, Jeevanjee Gardens, Karura Forest and Ngong Road Forest.

The ongoing rehabilitation works at Uhuru and Central Parks will see them transformed into ultra-modern recreational facilities.

