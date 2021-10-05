Counties Sh800m Kisumu sewage plant gets the green light

Construction of a Sh800 million sanitation and sewage treatment plant in Kisumu can start after the implementing agency and the local community came to a consensus after the project was initially met with protest.

Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency chairman Dan Omino said they had ironed out misunderstandings that had seen the Korando community oppose the project, saying that they have not been involved.

“The protest was instigated by local activists. We are bringing them on board, giving them accurate information but we’ll engage them in more meetings,” said Mr Omino.

The project involves construction of over 110 kilometres of water supply distribution network in Kisumu City in Kanyamedha, Otonglo, Airport, Korando, Ukweli, and Kiboswa to achieve 90 percent water coverage.

The project will also undertake construction of 8,700m3 of waste water treatment plant and additional 70 Kilometres of sewer networks in the town to achieve 50 percent sanitation coverage upon completion.

It was one of the projects that President Uhuru Kenyatta approved last year.

The project is being co-financed by the Government of Kenya, European Union, French Development Agency and European Investment Bank.

The fund will also support renewed water supply and sanitation services to over 350,000 Kisumu residents in the lakeside city.

“What people don’t understand is that, when you have clean piped water you must also have a way to treat the waste that comes with it,” he said.

He went on: “There are more than 15 petrol stations, schools, hospitals and industries that will benefit from this project. We have to treat the sewage waste before it is channelled to the lake.”

Mr Omino said with new technology the sewage treatment plant will occupy 2 acres of land as opposed to 78 acres that residents claimed was being targeted for the project.

He said the programme will be implemented for five years from 2021 to 2026.