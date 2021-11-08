Counties Swarms of desert locusts invade Mandera

A swarm of locusts in Embu County on January 28, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author Summary At least 13 swarms of locusts have invaded Mandera since November 1, spelling more doom to the area already dealing with a severe drought.

Mandera County Locust Focal Officer Diisow Noor Haji said the three swarms were sighted in Mandera North from Ethiopia, Mandera East and Lafey from Somalia.

According to the officer, the first swarm that landed in Ramu Dimtu arrived from Ethiopia on November 1 ravaged vegetation in parts of Mandera North and Banisa Sub counties before flying back to Ethiopia.

On the same day, other two swarms were sighted in Mandera West sub-county from Ethiopia.

“Locusts depend on wind direction and on that day we had winds blowing into Mandera from Ethiopia,” Mr Haji said.

Two other swarms were reported in Lafey sub county along the Kenya Somalia common border on November 2.

“Due to insecurity in Lafey, our officers could not pick the coordinates to report but local chiefs reported the invasion,” he said.

Other areas where the pests were reported to include Sheikh Barrow, Damasa, Warankara and Fino in Mandera East S.

On Sunday, three more swarms landed on farms in Yabicho and Rhamu Dimtu in Mandera North from Ethiopia and in Mandera East, a swarm was sighted from Somalia.

“We are getting very little help from the national government,” Mr Haji said.