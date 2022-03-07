Counties Tana River farmers push State to devolve irrigation schemes

Farmers in Tana River are pushing the State to devolve irrigation schemes to county governments.

The farmers point out that the Bura Irrigation Scheme, Hola Irrigation Scheme, the Tana Development Irrigation project, and Galana Kulalu are among the farms that have not been productive for decades under the state management.

Mr Jonathan Makau noted that irrigation schemes in the county will not thrive until they are under the management of county governments.

“Look at our irrigation systems, they have not been attended to for more than five years since they broke down, but go to Mwea Irrigation Scheme and see how actively the government is involved,” he said.

They argued that farmers in respective farms have been unable to thrive due to a lack of policies that favour the farmer.

“We make very little profit from these farms and the loans from the government do not favour our growth compared to what the county government is doing and proposing to do,” said Eunice Kagoro.

However, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya maintained that the government is capable of running the schemes.

Mr Munya said the government has plans and has partnered with like-minded organizations to support the sector to its full potential.

Nevertheless, he noted that the state will look into requests by the county governments and see what to devolve for their control.

“The requests are genuine, but we must assess all requests and look at the farmer's interests before we can settle on a way forward about devolving the entire sector,” he said.

Tana River and Kilifi County governments have been at the forefront of initiating a conversation on the devolution of the irrigation schemes.

During a visit to Galana Kulalu last year, Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi urged the state to hand over Galana Kulalu to the two counties for management and realization of the food security agenda.

The two told CS Munya to address the matter with the president for consideration.

“We can feed this nation, we have the plans and the manpower, all we need are the farms and the funds at the national level to show you what we can do,” said Governor Godhana.