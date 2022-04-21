Counties Tea firm fights KTDA over contract termination

A tea brokerage company has challenged the termination of its contract by KTDA Management Services Ltd to offer its services to a tea factory.

Bicorn Exim Ltd argues that after being appointed as a tea selling broker for Githambo Tea Factory Ltd, it performed its obligations under the tea brokerage agreement diligently until March 15 when it received a termination of brokerage services letter.

In its suit papers filed at the High Court in Mombasa, Bicorn Exim Ltd said it received the termination letter from KTDA Management Services Ltd general manager-sales and marketing.

The tea brokerage company says that according to the agreement, KTDA Management Services Ltd ought to have stated the reason for its termination.

“The plaintiff states that the KTDA Management Services Ltd letter did not state any reason for the termination of the contract,” argues the tea brokerage company.

Bicorn Exim Ltd seeks a declaration that KTDA Management Services Ltd breached the terms of the agreement dated June 24, 2021, by issuing it a termination of brokerage services letter without notice.

It also wants a permanent injunction issued restraining the defendants from terminating the tea brokerage agreement before the dispute arising or relating to the agreement between the parties has been subjected to and conclusively resolved on its merits through dispute resolution procedures set out in the agreement.

Bicorn Exim Ltd says that the defendant’s termination notice was issued contrary to the tea brokerage agreement which states that they must give it three months’ notice before termination.

The company says that its director wrote a letter to the defendants requesting for mediation or negotiating meeting on April 4 but they ignored the letter.

It also argues that on March 23, police attached to a multi-agency inspection team on agriculture reforms of the tea sub-sector without notice went to its business premises and carried away assorted documents.

Bicorn Exim Ltd also argues that under a clause of the agreement, any dispute, controversy or claim arising out of the agreement or termination shall be resolved by mediation or negotiation held in good faith between the parties.

According to the company, it shall be greatly prejudiced if the defendants are not restrained from recruiting another tea selling broker and entering into tea brokerage agreements with other companies pending the hearing and determination of the case.

“No prejudice will be suffered by the defendants if they are restrained from recruiting another tea selling broker and entering into tea brokerage agreements with other companies pending hearing and determination of the suit,” says the company.

In his witness statement, the company’s managing director Mr Francis Muteria states that the termination of the agreement has greatly prejudiced the company which has invested a lot of resources in the tea brokerage business.

