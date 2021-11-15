News DCI offers Sh60m in hunt for 3 terror suspects who escaped Kamiti

The headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) located along Kiambu Road as pictured on September 10, 2021. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The three are Musharaf Abdallah Akhulunga alias Shukri, Mohamed Abdi Ali Abikas alias Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

The three are Musharaf Abdallah Akhulunga alias Shukri, Mohamed Abdi Ali Abikas alias Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has offered a Sh60 million cash reward to anyone with information that can aid in the arrest of three terror suspects who escaped Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday under unclear circumstances.

DCI, who did not give details on the manner in which the suspects escaped the highly guarded prison said the cash reward will go to any volunteer who can help in the arrest of the three terror suspects.

"A reward of Sh60 million will be offered to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the following three terror suspects, who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison today (yesterday) at 1 am," the police stated yesterday.

Mr Odhiambo was arrested on September 30, 2012, over his participation in a failed attempt to conduct a terrorist attack targeting parliament building.

Mr Abikar was however arrested following his involvement with the Garissa University attack that occurred on April 2, 2015.

Mr Odhiambo was arrested on November 21, 2019 in Bula Hawa Somalia, while attempting to enlist with the Al Shabaab terror group. He hails from the Lukoye area of Mumias within Kakamega County.

“I wish to notify the members of the public that these are dangerous criminals and nobody should provide refuge to them".

