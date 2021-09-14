News KBL to engage disabled people to grow sorghum in five counties

A sorghum farm. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

Kenya Breweries Limited has announced plans to roll out the inclusion of people living with disabilities (PLWDs) in the farming of sorghum in five counties as it seeks to boost the sustainability of the Sh15 billion rehabilitated Kisumu plant.

The initiative targeting Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Homa Bay and Migori counties will be implemented during the long rains expected to start in mid-March next year.

This follows a successful pilot project conducted in Ndhiwa and Rangwe sub counties in Homa Bay County.

KBL field supervisor covering the lake region, Julius Kyalo said the initiative being implemented in partnership with Sighsavers, an international NGO delivering programmes on promoting the rights of PWDs, aims at building their capability in agribusiness.

“To ensure sustainability, we set out to absorb the PLWDs into the core business opportunities in the value chain rather than implementing ad-hoc corporate social responsibility interventions,” he said.

The second phase of the pilot programme supports 71 smallholder farmers by linking them to commercial financing and ensuring the best agronomic advice as a way of enabling PLWDs to equally participate in the society.

The beneficiaries who are cultivating on a total of 122 acres have been given a safety net package in the pilot project, including subsidising inputs at Sh8,200 per acre.