News Kenya to get adequate rains in planting season

Director of Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura has urged farmers to prepare their lands in preparation for the planting of this year’s crop. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Kenya will receive adequate rains ahead of the main planting season in March. This comes as a major relief to farmers and the country's quest for food security.

Director of Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura urged farmers to prepare their lands in preparation for the planting of this year’s crop.

Near-average rainfall, she noted, is expected over the north-eastern and the coastal regions in this year’s long rain seasonal forecast.

Kenya will receive adequate rains ahead of the main planting season in March. This comes as a major relief to farmers and the country's quest for food security.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) says the March-April-May (MAM) long rains seasons, which is forecasted to start in the third or fourth week of next month will be adequate for the entire planting season.

Director of Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura urged farmers to prepare their lands in preparation for the planting of this year’s crop.

“There will be enhanced rainfall over the highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, central and south Rift Valley, the north-west, the highlands east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County, and the south eastern lowlands,” said Ms Aura.

Near-average rainfall, she noted, is expected over the north-eastern and the coastal regions in this year’s long rain seasonal forecast.

She called for the maximisation of agricultural productivity this season.

“The Lake Victoria Basin, highlands west and east of the Rift Valley, the south and central Rift Valley, southeastern lowlands are advised to take advantage of the expected rains and maximise on crop yield through appropriate farming and land-use management practices,” she said.

However, the weatherman has warned of flooding in Budalang’i, Nyando and Baringo as well as in the south-eastern lowlands, Tana- River and Garissa counties. The Weatherman is further warning that there will be an expected rise in water levels in Lake Victoria and the Rift Valley lakes.

KMD says the Arid and Semi-Arid lands could see a rise in pests and animal diseases due to the expected moisture following prolonged dry weather in the previous months, urging the authorities to stock enough chemicals as well as enhance disease surveillance, control and prevention measures.

Last year, Kenya received poor rains during plant season, cutting the production of maize by almost 20 percent. The rains started late and ceased at a time when a critical stage when the crop required sufficient water.

[email protected]