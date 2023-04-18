News Kenya to host first global consumer rights summit in Africa

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) acting director-general Dr Adan Wario. PHOTO | COURTESY

By KABUI MWANGI

Nairobi will, in December, host the Consumers International Global Congress, the first to be held in Africa, to develop practical solutions to consumer protection issues.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), which successfully bid to host the forum, said Kenya’s selection symbolises the milestones achieved in promoting consumers’ welfare in recent years.

“We look forward to sharing our experience in promoting consumer protection both nationally and regionally as we work towards common solutions with leaders in attendance,” said CAK’s acting director-general Dr Adano Wario.

The event is organised by the London-headquartered charity firm Consumers International, which brings together governments, international agencies, businesses and civil society to tackle pressing issues impacting consumers worldwide. It is held every four years.

The agenda of the forum, taking place on December 6 to 8, is to seek answers to crucial questions as the world battles a myriad of catastrophes ranging from rising consumer prices, climate change hazards and consumer vulnerability amidst rapid digitisation.

“Global leaders have a short window of opportunity to address the most significant challenges threatening people and the planet. Over the past years, we have seen that breakthrough solutions will be reliant on consumers,” said Consumers International Director General Helena Leurent.

Previous editions of the congress have been held in Portugal (2003), Australia (2007), Hong Kong (2011), Brazil (2015) and Portugal (2019).

