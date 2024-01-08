News KQ suffers passenger data breach in cyber attack

Cybercriminals attacked Kenya Airways’ (KQ) information systems and obtained sensitive information.

By VINCENT OWINO

More by this Author

Cybercriminals attacked Kenya Airways’ (KQ) information systems and obtained sensitive information, including contact details and identification documents, of passengers and staff of the airline, an authoritative source at KQ has confirmed.

The cyber attack, which occurred late last month, led to unauthorised access to police investigation reports, phone numbers, email addresses, and passports of an unspecified number of people, notably past passengers and staff members, for which the attackers demanded ransom.

For more, read HERE



