Microsoft to lay off staff, shut Africa centre in Nigeria

"Microsoft has decided to close the Africa Development Centre in Nigeria, and as a result some of our employees based in Nigeria will be impacted," the Microsoft spokesperson said.
"Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business."
It was not immediately clear how many people would be impacted.
In December 2022, Microsoft President Brad Smith said Africa represented a burgeoning talent pool in contrast to declining population growth elsewhere. Microsoft at that time had more than 200 engineers in Lagos and more than 500 in Nairobi, Kenya.
