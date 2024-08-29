Mombasa Cement owner Hasmukh Patel dies at 58

“He was rushed to Premier Hospital where he was confirmed dead at the accidents and emergency department. We will confirm the burial arrangements later,” said the Tudor Member of County Assembly.
'Man with a big heart'
Coast leaders mourned Mr Patel as a man with a big heart — a philanthropist who touched the lives of many Kenyans, especially those from the region.
“Mr Patel will be remembered for his active participation in society affairs in Mombasa as well as his generous support for the underprivileged,” Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said in his condolence message.
“I take this opportunity, on behalf of the County Government of Mombasa, to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the departed. We will stand with you during this difficult time. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we return,” he added.
The cement billionaire is survived by his widow and three children.