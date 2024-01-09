News NSE best and worst performing stocks of 2023

The Nairobi Securities Exchange.

By Kepha Muiruri

Uganda-based energy utility Umeme Limited, cross-listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), delivered the highest returns to investors last year as its share price rose by 115.6 per cent.

The stock more than doubled in price from Sh7.42 to Sh16 in the 12 months to December 2023, putting it at the apex of the market ahead of Kapchorua Tea, whose share price was up by 89.8 per cent and Kenya Orchards, whose stock gained by 87.5 per cent to close at Sh19.50 from Sh10.40.

