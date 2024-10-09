Sh100m to get Kenyans out of war-hit Lebanon

The government has set aside Sh100 million to evacuate Kenyans stranded in Lebanon amid rising tension in the Middle East.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the Kenyan embassy in Kuwait is moving to register Kenyans for this exercise.

“On the issue of Lebanon, I want to state that we have about 26,000 Kenyans over there and evacuating them is a very massive undertaking but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through our embassy in Kuwait was sending out messages to register distressed people,” he told the Senate yesterday.

“There is a committee in the Foreign Affairs ministry that is working with the security and other agencies to see how this Sh100 million can be utilised to assist in the evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon,” Mr Mudavadi said.

Israel and Hezbollah are embroiled in a conflict in Lebanon, which has raised fears of a wider Middle East strife that could suck in Iran and the United States. Israel has in recent weeks carried out a string of assassinations of top Hezbollah leaders and launched ground operations into southern Lebanon that expanded further this week.

Israel's attack of Lebanon has killed more than 2,100 people, most of them in the last two weeks, and forced 1.2 million people from their homes.

Roseline Njogu, Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, had earlier said Kenya intends to close the registration for evacuations by October 12.