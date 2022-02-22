News Striking Egerton lecturers dig in

Egerton University lecturers at the institution. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Learning at Egerton University remains paralysed a week after its reopening, with lecturers vowing to continue their strike until their grievances are addressed.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) officials at the institution on Tuesday cited ill-will and intimidation from the university management for their decision to keep boycotting.

“Learning in Egerton University will not resume until our grievances are heard and addressed through a watertight return to work formula,” said UASU Egerton Chapter secretary-general Grace Kibue.

She noted that the numerous meetings held with university management had resulted in nothing, adding that this was a sign there was a lack of commitment.

The over 600 dons are demanding full implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and payment of their salary arrears accrued due to a 40 per cent pay cut effected at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university has over the past year paid its workers 40 per cent of their salary despite it being declared illegal by the Labour and Relations Court.

The lecturers are also agitating for defaults on third party and statutory deductions dating as far back as 2017.

“Dons are seriously distressed because banks and other financial institutions have started attaching their properties due to failed loan repayment by the employer,” she said.

The lecturer's strike began on November 26, 2021, paralysing operations and compelling management to close the institution.

A decision by the university management to suspend 14 dons a fortnight ago was quashed after the UASU moved to court opposing it. The prolonged strike by the teaching staff means that students will not complete their studies in the expected time.

Egerton University vice-chancellor Issac Kibwage said recently that Senate resolved to reopen the university as it was the only way for it to make strides towards financial recovery.

