News Treasury releases Sh10bn for constituency projects

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani during the launch of Economic Survey Report 2021 on September 9, 2021. NMG PHOTO

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The board says the Treasury disbursed the money in four tranches between August 15 and September 23.

The Treasury released Sh2 billion each on August 15, September 7th, and 15th and Sh4.4 billion on September 23.

The NG-CDF board said the Treasury is yet to release arrears of Sh4.97 billion relating to the financial years 2014/15 (Sh2.3 billion), 2013/14 (Sh2.13 billion), and 2011/12 (Sh541.8 million).

The Treasury has released Sh10.4 billion to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) for disbursement to constituencies with approved projects for the current financial year.

The Sh10.4 billion released to the board is part of the Sh41.7 billion that the Treasury allocated NC-CDF in the financial year ending June 2022.

Each of the 290 constituencies will receive Sh137,088,879 to finance national government development in the current financial year.

Yusuf Mbuno, the NG-CDF board chief executive told MPs that the Treasury has complied with Section 39(2) of the CDF Act which requires that 25 percent of each constituency allocation be released at the start of every quarter of the financial year.

“Disbursements to constituencies start at the beginning of the first quarter of each financial year with an initial amount equivalent to 25 percent of the annual allocation for the constituency and thereafter the Constituency Fund Account is replenished in three equal installments at the beginning of the second, third and fourth quarter of the financial year,” the Act states.

Mr Mbuno said only 256 constituencies had submitted their project proposals despite the deadline lapsing on September 30, 2021.

Out of the 256 electoral areas that submitted their project proposals for approval by the NG-CDF board, 33 were considered and approved on September 27.

“A further 223 project proposals were under review while 34 constituencies have not submitted their proposals,” Mr Mbuno said in a brief to Parliament.

He said the NG-CDF management had instructed the 34 constituencies to provide reasons in writing for non-submission of project proposals within the set timelines.

The non-compliant constituencies include Chepalungu, Chuka Igambangombe, Embakasi South, Emgwen, Emurwa Dikir, Gichugu, Kandara, Kangema, Kieni, Kigumo, Kilgoris, Kipipiri, Kipkelion East, Kuria West and Limuru.

Others are Maara, Mandera South, Mukurweini, Ndaragwa, Nyeri Town, Rarieda, Roysambu, Sabatia, Saku, Samburu West, Sigowet/Soin, Sotik, South Mugirango, Suba North, Tiaty, Turkana Central, Turkana West, Ugenya and Vihiga.

Mr Mbuno said the NG-CDF board did not impose restrictions on any constituency during the first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year.

In the last financial year ended June 2021, Mr Mbuno said only 28 constituencies received a full allocation of Sh137.08 million. The 28 constituencies cumulatively received Sh3.84 billion.