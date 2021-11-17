News Uhuru sacks prisons boss after Kamiti escape saga

President Uhuru Kenyatta. | PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author Summary President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced the appointment of Retired Brigadier John Kibaso Warioba as the new Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service, replacing Wycliffe Ogalo who was relieved of his duties.

The President has further directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to ‘take all action necessary and pursue the Kamiti escapees’ noting that the government has all the machinery needed.

The DCI has offered a reward of Sh60 million to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced the appointment of Retired Brigadier John Kibaso Warioba as the new Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service, replacing Wycliffe Ogalo who was relieved of his duties.

According to a statement released by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena, the head of state took the step after a security briefing by the Ministry in charge of Correctional Services with regard to breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

The changes come just days after three terror suspects were reported to have escaped from the maximum prison under unclear circumstances.

Citing a ‘compelling public interest’, State House says the President made the move to entrench accountability in national security organs as well as to honour Kenyans who have lost their lives to terror missions.

The President has further directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to ‘take all action necessary and pursue the Kamiti escapees’ noting that the government has all the machinery needed.

Seven warders have already been arrested following the incident with Matiang’i blaming the Prison administrators for what he termed as laxity and incompetence.

The DCI has offered a reward of Sh60 million to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The three are Musharaf Abdallah Akhulunga alias Shukri, Mohamed Abdi Ali Abikas alias Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

Akhulunga was arrested on September 30, 2012, for his participation in a failed attempt to conduct a terrorist attack targeting parliament building.

Abikar was however arrested following his involvement with the Garissa University attack that occurred on April 2, 2015.

Mr Odhiambo was arrested on November 21, 2019, in Bula Hawa Somalia, while attempting to enlist with the Al Shabaab terror group. He hails from the Lukoye area in Mumias within Kakamega County.

[email protected]