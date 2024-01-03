News Why Uganda oil company failed to gain Kenya entry

Fuel tankers refill at the Kenya Pipeline Company's Kisumu oil depot in the past.

By JOHN MUTUA

A court order and delays by the Kenyan government to waive licensing requirements denied Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc) a permit to operate locally, prompting Kampala to escalate the matter to the regional court.

Documents seen by the Business Daily show that the High Court in November last year stopped Kenya’s energy regulator from proceeding with a review of Unoc’s licence application, a ruling that was twice extended to December and later to January 22.

