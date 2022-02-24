World Ukraine embassy in Nairobi appeals to international community to stop Putin

Ukrainian Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. AFP PHOTO

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary Ukrainian ambassador to Kenya Andrii Pravednyk said Thursday only "united and decisive actions" from the global community could stop Russia's President Vladimir Putin's "aggression against Ukraine."

On Thursday, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, Ukrainian officials and media said, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Nairobi has appealed to the international community to enact additional sanctions on Moscow amid the escalation of armed conflict between the two neighbouring countries.

"The combat spirit of the Ukrainian military is high, our defenders are ready to give a decisive response to the aggressor state and will protect the Ukrainian soil with all their strength, "said Mr Pravednyk in Nairobi.

Russia's military intervention has been condemned by Kenya. Kenya condemned the invasion through Ambassador Martin Kimani's comments at the United Nations Security Council.

Ambassador Kimani called on all nations to learn to live within their borders, even those drawn by the colonial powers.

Experts say the immediate impact of the conflict on countries like Kenya is likely to be from the knock-on effect on global markets and on food and fuel.

Kenyan households face higher energy and food costs as a result of the war between the two former Soviet Union members, which has already sent global oil prices soaring.

On Thursday, Oil prices broke past $100 and safe havens surged while equities tumbled after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, accelerating fears of a major war.

According to JP Morgan, the price of crude is expected to be near $150 a barrel, with traders worried that the geopolitical tension over Ukraine could disrupt Moscow’s fuel exports. Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer.

Kenya also faces a further rise in the cost of bread and cakes on rising wheat prices. A disruption in wheat shipments will make the grains more costly in Kenya at a moment when Russia has imposed a higher duty on exports to protect its local market.

Russia and Ukraine are major sources of wheat imports for Kenya, which ships in 75 percent of its annual demand of 1.2 million metric tonnes of grain. Russia is the world’s leading wheat exporter, and Ukraine the fourth.

