News Zambia finds Sh220bn more debt on books, with China major creditor

Zambia's newly elected government on Thursday said it owed $2 billion (Sh220 billion) more to foreign creditors than previously thought, with more than $6 billion (Sh660 billion) owed to China alone.

The resource-rich but impoverished African nation said external debt stood at $14.48 billion (Sh1.59 trillion) at the middle of the year -- more than 60 percent of gross domestic product.

Hichilema is in talks for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund after Zambia became the first African nation to default on its debt during the coronavirus epidemic.

Of the total debt, Zambia owes China $5.75 billion -- or $6.18 billion including unpaid interest, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane told parliament.

"The stock of public and publicly guaranteed external debt at the end of the second quarter stood at $14.48 billion excluding interest arrears," he said.

Despite vast reserves of copper and other minerals, Zambia's economy contracted in 2020 -- the first recession sincew 1998 -- and inflation remains in double digits.

Hichilema campaigned on a pledge to improve governance and restore an economy that over years of rapid growth transformed the nation into a middle-income country.

The government held talks with the IMF from September 27 to 1 October seeking a bailout to restructure its debt.

"Government is actively engaging the IMF for a fund programme aimed at providing an anchor to our debt restructuring," the minister said.