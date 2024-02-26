Columnists Healthy bottom line: A win-win solution for better workplace productivity in Kenya

By KEBBA JOBARTEH

Every year, health-related issues cost Kenyan companies billions of shillings in lost productivity. Globally, the cost of absenteeism due to illness has been well documented. But it's not just the days away from work that count. The days at work while not fully functioning have an equal, if not greater, impact.

This problem goes beyond the workplace. It is, in fact, systemic. Kenya’s healthcare system lacks certain essential components to adequately support the health needs of her workforce.

Services like universal screening, risk assessment, risk mitigation, and effective outcomes for prevalent conditions affecting workplace productivity, are all crucial missing pieces in the solution to the health and productivity puzzle.

One of the biggest challenges to health in the workplace is “presenteeism”; the phenomenon where employees are at work but not fully functioning due to health issues. It’s a silent productivity killer.

A Harvard Business Review article from 2022 reveals that the costs associated with presenteeism actually add up to much more than typical sick leave. This data underscores a key point: when employee health is compromised, so is a company's performance.

The good news is that employers are increasingly stepping in to fill the gap. And a market shift is happening—not just in the minds of CEOs and HR managers, but also in the workforce. As expectations around employee well-being evolve, employers must keep pace with emerging trends or risk losing top talent and, worse, suffering productivity losses.

I see that in my own company. As a doctor, I view investing in the health of employees as a moral imperative. As a CEO, I know that investing in the health of employees is a fiduciary responsibility.

What we’re seeing on the ground in Kenya is happening on a broader scale everywhere. Studies show that presenteeism and absenteeism can cost economies billions of dollars annually, amounting to 5-7 per cent of total GDP.

These eye-popping figures highlight the urgent need for high quality and affordable healthcare and wellness programs in the corporate sector.

So, what is the future of health and productivity in Kenya? First, a new patient-centred approach is emerging, one that’s grounded in screening, prevention, and personalised care plans, all powered by technology and data.

Next, leveraging technology towards a virtual first approach allows employees to access medical advice and consultations conveniently, promoting continuous and effective health management. Mental health is also a vital component, recognising that a healthy employee is both physically fit and mentally resilient.

Lastly, the focus is not just on patient health but also on corporate health. Virtual health providers like my organisation, Antara Health, deliver to employers detailed analyses that offer unprecedented (and anonymised) health insights, and then work closely with their HR departments to craft actionable plans to improve said health.

Today's landscape of rising costs and economic strain demands urgent solutions to workplace productivity that bridge the gap between employee well-being and the bottom line. Forward-thinking leaders must also prepare for tomorrow’s challenge of navigating the rising tide of chronic conditions that will undermine Kenya’s workforce potential.

Welcome to a new era of healthcare. It's patient-centered, data-driven, and virtual-first. This transformative approach ensures companies no longer have to choose between staff health and the bottom line. It's a fast and feasible solution: a win-win for both employees and employers.

Dr Jobarteh, a paediatrician and formerly public health activist and social entrepreneur in Sub-Saharan Africa, is the CEO and co-founder of virtual-first primary care company Antara Health. [email protected].