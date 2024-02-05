Columnists The importance of employee wellness programmes in cancer management

By JULIUS KITHEKA

With World Cancer Day having been observed this week, it is crucial to underscore the importance of tailor-made employee wellness initiatives crafted specifically for individuals grappling with cancer.

Cancer stands as one of the prevalent health challenges globally, impacting not only physical health but also exerting a profound influence on emotional well-being.

Wellness has a positive impact on physical health. People living with cancer often face numerous health-related challenges, including managing symptoms, dealing with the side effects of treatment, and struggling with their overall well-being.

Employers should play a crucial role in providing support and fostering a conducive working environment for employees diagnosed with cancer. A dedicated wellness programme with valuable resources such as customised exercise routines, access to specialised healthcare professionals and dietary guidance will save lives.

Regular check-ups, counselling sessions, and support groups are just a few examples of the resources that can be made available to individuals battling cancer.

Through these services, employees can mitigate the impact of their illness on their daily lives, and subsequently, maintain a higher level of productivity at work.

Moreover, employee wellness programmes demonstrate an organisation's commitment to the well-being of its employees. By offering support during an employee's cancer treatment, employers establish a culture of compassion and empathy within the workplace.

This compassionate approach not only boosts employee morale but also enhances the overall work environment, creating a sense of belonging and loyalty among the workforce.

Furthermore, these programmes contribute to reducing healthcare costs for both the employee and the employer. By providing resources that focus on preventative measures, such as awareness campaigns and educational materials, employee wellness programs can help detect cancer at an earlier stage, facilitating timely treatment.

As a result, employees are more likely to return to work sooner, reducing the duration of medical leave and decreasing healthcare expenses for both the individual and the organisation.

By commemorating World Cancer Day and emphasizing the importance of employee wellness programs for People Living with Cancer, organizations raise awareness about this disease among their entire workforce.

Through educational programs and awareness campaigns, employees gain a deeper understanding of cancer, its symptoms, and the importance of early detection. This knowledge empowers individuals to take proactive steps towards maintaining their own health and supporting their colleagues throughout their cancer journey.

In a nutshell, employee wellness programs tailored for People Living with Cancer are of utmost importance. By providing essential healthcare resources, fostering a supportive work environment, reducing healthcare costs, and raising awareness, these programs contribute to the well-being of employees.

The writer is General Manager- Healthcare, Liaison Group.