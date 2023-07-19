Columnists Adopt blockchain in Kenya agriculture

Farmers sort through some avocados loaded onto a pickup. FILE PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BITANGE NDEMO

Agriculture plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth in Kenya, contributing nearly 33 percent to the country's GDP and employing approximately 70 percent of the rural population, despite predominantly relying on traditional methods.

One sub-sector that has particularly propelled Kenya's agri-products onto the global market is horticulture.

This sub-sector has become a driving force behind Kenya's economy, with exports to Europe and the emerging Chinese market surpassing the value of coffee and tea exports.

Furthermore, Kenya's recent signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union (EU) and adding products like avocados have positioned the horticulture sector for even greater success.

A 2021 report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed that Kenya is now the world's sixth-largest producer of avocados, with a planted area of nearly 26,000 hectares and a production of 417,000 metric tonnes.

The growth in avocado farming in Kenya highlights the potential for further expansion and diversification in the agricultural sector.

To capitalise on the increasing demand for Kenya's agricultural produce, it is imperative for the country to shift towards sustainable production mechanisms and actively engage the youth population, who represent the majority, in agribusiness and value chain development.

This strategy will enable Kenya to harness the opportunities presented by horticulture.

Kenya's agricultural architecture is characterised by a chain of stakeholders, including farmers, brokers, exporters, and regulators.

However, this system has some inherent shortcomings that need to be addressed. Firstly, it tends to exploit farmers, leading to inadequate compensation and a lack of motivation to improve productivity.

Secondly, there is a lack of robust traceability, making it difficult to identify the origin of products.

Lastly, accountability is lacking, as the actions of individual farmers can have wide-ranging consequences for the country's exports.

To overcome these challenges and ensure the long-term success of Kenya's horticultural sector, the incorporation of blockchain technology should be considered.

Many countries are adopting blockchain for transparent and traceable supply chains. Implementing blockchain-based traceability would enhance food safety, reduce fraud, and empower consumers to make informed choices about the origin and quality of the food they consume.

An excellent example of successful blockchain implementation can be observed in Honduras, where farmers use this technology to access new markets.

Organisations like Heifer International and IBM Food Trust have partnered to provide supply chain visibility for Honduran coffee and cocoa growers.

This blockchain-based network enables small-scale farmers to access global markets and opens up new opportunities for their products.

To establish this new agricultural architecture in Kenya, it is crucial to involve various stakeholders, including agricultural experts, data scientists, and developers with expertise in disruptive technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain.

While this may seem like a complex network of players, the cost implications are relatively minimal compared to the potential for scaling the enterprise from the current market value of $1.3 billion to potentially over $10 billion.

The adoption of disruptive technologies and the shift towards sustainable production methods can bring about significant changes in farming approaches.

These changes extend beyond market access and can reshape our understanding of limited land availability, resource constraints, and our role in sustainable development.

With accurate predictions of farming outcomes, lenders can confidently finance agricultural production in Africa, facilitating increased production for export and enhancing food security.

Additionally, the integration of disruptive technologies enables precision agriculture, which uses advanced tools and techniques to monitor and manage crop growth while optimising resource use.

Sensors, drones, and satellite imagery provide real-time data on soil moisture, nutrient levels, and pest infestations, allowing farmers to make precise decisions on fertiliser, water, and pesticide application.

This data-driven approach minimises waste and reduces the environmental impact.

The new architecture will foster transparency, accountability, and traceability, ensuring that Kenya's horticultural exports maintain high quality and reliability globally.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.