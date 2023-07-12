Columnists Adopt green buildings in the State affordable housing programme

Green buildings are constructed with a focus on environmental sustainability. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By OTIENO PANYA

More by this Author

The Finance Act 2023 has introduced a 3.0 percent housing levy on the civil servants’ gross monthly income to fund the government's affordable housing programme.

But the implementation of the programme is likely to raise sustainability concerns. According to United Nations Environmental Programme(Unep), it is estimated that buildings contribute as much as one-third of total global greenhouse gas emissions accounting for approximately 39 percent of carbon emissions and 33 percent of waste during their operational phase.

Buildings are also major emitters of other non-CO2 greenhouse emissions such as halocarbons. Greenhouse gas emissions from buildings primarily arise from their consumption of fossil-fuel-based energy, both through the direct use of fossil fuels and through the use of electricity which has been generated from fossil fuels.

To reduce the effects of climate change, the building sector must cut its contribution of CO2 through sustainable practices.

Green technology in buildings typically uses less energy, which results in lower utility bills for homeowners.

It includes natural materials that require less maintenance over time and produce fewer toxic chemicals than traditional building materials do.

Instead of conventional materials, which produce hazardous waste, the government can opt for eco-friendly and sustainable materials like recycled steel, green insulators, cool roofing system, water efficiency technologies such as dual plumbing, greywater reuse, rainwater harvesting, and conservation fixtures, bamboo, timber, mycelium or organic paints.

Green buildings are constructed with a focus on environmental sustainability.

They reduce the negative impact of construction on the environment by utilising renewable resources, and recycling or repurposing materials to increase their reusability.

Construction sustainability is not only about using eco-friendly materials; it is also about reducing waste, improving construction efficiency, and maximizing the lifespan of buildings.

The construction of green buildings is designed to use energy in the most efficient way possible and to reduce overall heating and cooling costs.

By installing renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power in these houses, the state is able to reduce overreliance on hydroelectric power and significantly reduce the amount of energy they consume.

This not only helps in reducing electricity costs by 30% but also reduces the environmental impact of the building.

To optimize the much-coveted carbon credit trade, the governments must increase the energy efficiency of the proposed buildings, increase the energy efficiency of appliances which use energy; encourage energy generation and encourage the potential contractors and suppliers to support emission reductions in the construction Sector by embracing green.

Adopting green technology in the construction of the proposed housing will not just save money on energy bills over time, but shall also reduce carbon footprint and have a positive impact on the environment.

The writer is a procurement and contract management consultant.