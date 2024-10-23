Affordable healthcare for Kenyans

Kenya's healthcare system is at a crossroads, grappling with the dual challenges of accessibility and affordability. Despite major advancements, the rising cost of health services has created a silent crisis affecting millions of Kenyans.

This is compounded by systemic inefficiencies and exploitative practices that undermine the very foundation of equitable healthcare.

To address these pressing concerns, it is imperative to explore and implement effective regulatory frameworks. These frameworks are the key to ensuring affordable, high-quality health services for all citizens.

Despite the Social Health Agency (SHA) 's promise to establish a Primary Healthcare Fund with several key provisions designed to enhance delivery of primary healthcare services in Kenya, pricing regulation is still necessary.

Healthcare cost escalation has led people to travel to other countries, such as India, to obtain affordable treatment. India has become a popular destination for medical tourism, offering high-quality services at a fraction of the cost compared to local options. This highlights the urgent need for Kenya to address inefficiencies and exploitative practices within its healthcare system.

Adding to the situation's complexity, some Kenyan doctors have begun acting as agents for Indian medical institutions. They facilitate patient referrals to India, often receiving commissions.

While this arrangement provides immediate solutions for patients who require affordable and quality care, it inadvertently hampers development of home healthcare capacity. Local health institutions struggle to compete, leading to a vicious cycle where resources and investments are diverted elsewhere.

One effective way to address this is by learning from other countries, especially those with developed economies that regulate healthcare to ensure affordability and accessibility for all citizens. For instance, nations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany have implemented robust systems that control pricing, standardise care, and protect consumers from exorbitant medical bills.

These systems not only make healthcare more equitable but also enhance the overall quality of services provided. By learning from these models, Kenya could potentially develop a more effective regulatory framework, thus alleviating the financial burden on its citizens.

Another example worth considering is the Belgian healthcare model, where health cover is mandatory and is managed through a combination of public and private entities. The government plays a crucial role in ensuring that insurance companies adhere to strict rules that protect consumers from high costs and guarantee access to necessary medical services.

This promotes competition among insurers, leading to better services and lower prices. The Belgian approach shows that it is possible to balance quality healthcare and financial sustainability with the proper regulatory framework. As such, Kenya could ensure that every citizen can access affordable healthcare without fearing financial ruin.

To further address the core issue of healthcare costs, researchers must continuously conduct cost comparative studies as they are vital in providing data-driven insights that can guide policymakers to regulate pricing of health services. Comparative studies can also educate citizens on the cost-effectiveness and quality of services locally and internationally.

These should aim to identify the disparities in healthcare costs and offer evidence-based recommendations for implementing more equitable pricing regimes.

Researchers can identify best practices and new ideas that can be tailored to Kenya's specific healthcare landscape by systematically comparing healthcare costs and results across countries.

Regularly releasing this research in accessible formats will give citizens knowledge to make educated healthcare decisions and advocate for required improvements.

Finally, these efforts can create a more transparent and efficient healthcare system in which prices are regulated and quality care is available to all.

Kenya's healthcare system stands at a critical juncture, demanding immediate and thoughtful regulatory interventions to address its affordability and accessibility issues. By learning from successful global models and conducting rigorous comparative studies, Kenya can develop a robust regulatory framework that balances cost, quality, and accessibility.

Such system will ease financial burdens and pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable healthcare system. Ensuring that every Kenyan has access to high-quality, affordable healthcare is not just an aspiration but a necessity for the nation's well-being.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organisation.