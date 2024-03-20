Columnists Africa can dance, sing its way to riches

Members of Ghetto Kids, a prominent dance group in Uganda rehearse a dance routine at Big Talent Entertainment studio during a music video dance rehearsal with Ugandan musician Edrisah Musuuza in Kampala. FILE PHOTO | AFP

BITANGE NDEMO

Ghetto Kids, a dance music and drama group comprising disadvantaged children from Katwe slums in Kampala, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Founded in 2014 by Daouda Kavuma, they have transcended their circumstances and showcased their talent on a world stage, including the prestigious platform of Britain's Got Talent.

While they may not have claimed the top prize, their presence made a resounding statement: that art and music can be powerful tools for empowering African youth, serving as pathways to progress and prosperity.

Their journey exemplifies the potential held within Africa's arts and music sector. The continent possesses a wealth of creative talent waiting to be unleashed, with the capacity to drive social and economic development. Motivated by the global appeal of African entertainment and culture, coupled with the digital revolution, this sector offers a tangible avenue for harnessing the skills and creativity of young Africans.

These creative pursuits provide revenue and job openings and stimulate civic involvement, cultural diversity, social cohesiveness, and the development of constructive values in young people.

To fully realise this potential, all parties involved must work together. Several obstacles affect the African music and arts industries' expansion. Such as a need for proper facilities, equipment, and infrastructure to create, promote, and consume artistic goods and services.

Others are restricted access to high-quality instruction, training, and mentoring for aspiring and up-and-coming musicians and artists. Inadequate acknowledgement, advancement of intellectual property rights, and lack of access to national and international markets, networks, and platforms for exposure and cooperation are some of the main challenges. The lack of supportive laws, rules, and incentives further makes these difficulties worse.

To achieve progress and wealth in art and music, Africa must overcome several significant obstacles and address youth unemployment. According to the African Development Bank, around 60 percent of people on the continent are under 25 years old, and over one-third of them are either jobless or inactive.

This worrying figure jeopardises African civilisations' social cohesion and ability to maintain political and economic stability.

But even in the face of this dire situation, Africa has a great chance to capitalise on its young people's creativity and creative potential, especially in the rapidly developing arts and music sectors. These challenges also present a huge opportunity for Africa's youth's creativity and bring out enormous potential in the dynamic arts and music sectors.

Experts argue that a cooperative strategy that includes governments, businesses, civil society, and international organisations is essential to overcome these obstacles.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organisation. The article is written at a personal level.