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Africa must take agrifood innovation to scale

Guests during a summit held at a Nairobi hotel exploring partnership, innovations and financing of climate smart agriculture.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  ABEBE HAILE-GABRIEL

Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa

Food and Agriculture Organization

A technological revolution is reshaping global agriculture. Artificial intelligence (AI) can detect crop diseases and anticipate weather risks. Drones, sensors and geospatial tools can improve farm management, while digital platforms connect producers to advice, finance and markets.

For Africa, these advances could raise productivity, strengthen resilience, reduce food losses and create new opportunities for young people.

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