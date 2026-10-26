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Kenya flags ‘exploitative’ carbon-trade schemes

A small portion of credits generated in Kenya have also been sold in compliance markets.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Allan Odhiambo

Business Editor

Nation Media Group

Kenya has warned that it may not be tapping the full potential of its carbon credit schemes, citing weak verification and exploitative contracts between communities and buyer firms.

The State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries said that although Kenya has become a regional leader in carbon trading, gaps in regulation and oversight compromised compensation.

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