Kenya flags ‘exploitative’ carbon-trade schemes

Kenya has warned that it may not be tapping the full potential of its carbon credit schemes, citing weak verification and exploitative contracts between communities and buyer firms.

The State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries said that although Kenya has become a regional leader in carbon trading, gaps in regulation and oversight compromised compensation.

“Kenya has positioned itself as a regional leader—hosting Africa's first carbon markets framework under the Climate Change (Amendment) Act 2023, and championing carbon credits at the 2023 Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi—with blue carbon projects like Mikoko Pamoja and Vanga Blue Forest frequently cited as proof of concept,” the department said in a budgetary brief.

“Yet the sector’s rapid growth is outpacing regulation and oversight: reports of foreign carbon-trading firms signing vast land deals with local communities, sometimes covering areas rivalling entire counties, have raised alarm about communities signing away long-term rights to their land or forests for relatively little compensation, often without fully understanding the terms.”

Carbon credits are tradable permits that allow a company or organisation to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.

For instance, as many manufacturers switch to their own-source generation with investments in solar and other renewable energy technologies, they can claim carbon credits for the carbon offset through the projects.

“There are also unresolved questions about who owns carbon rights in Kenya—the national government, county governments, or the communities managing the land—creating friction as multiple actors compete to benefit from the same projects,” the State Department further said.

It further said that verification of carbon credits is insufficient, raising questions about Kenya’s credibility in international carbon markets.

“Verification remains a weak point too: without robust, independently audited MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) systems, Kenya risks credits being issued for carbon that isn’t reliably measured or permanently stored, undermining both environmental integrity and Kenya's credibility in international carbon markets,” the department said.

“As global demand for carbon offsets grows, Kenya faces a narrow window to build the regulatory, technical, and community-protection frameworks needed to ensure carbon trading becomes a genuine development tool rather than a new form of resource extraction,” it added.

The State Department did not name the specific flawed carbon credit contracts in Kenya.

Giant US corporates top the list of big global names that have in recent years snapped up deals in Kenya’s burgeoning voluntary carbon market (VCM), a recent report by the World Bank showed, resulting in billions of shillings in earnings for conservancy groups and communities.

Records show that the deals in Kenya’s VCM are dominated by top global corporates including Delta Airlines, Netflix, Nespresso, Air France-KLM, Apple, BHP, and Kering. Other giant corporates buying Kenya’s carbon credits include Nedbank, Shell, NatWest Bank, and Zenlen Inc.

For instance, Delta Airlines in 2021 bought a combined 1,164 kilotons of carbon equivalent (ktCO₂e) of carbon credits from Kenya and Uganda, while Netflix took up 600 and BHP 200. Nespresso in 2021 bought 192 ktCO₂e jointly from Kenya, Zimbabwe, and the DRC, while UK lender NatWest took up a joint 145 ktCO₂e from Kenya and Uganda.

Besides the forestry programmes, household and community–based credits, specifically cooking stoves, are another significant type of credit generated in Kenya, though the World Bank points out that the enterprises behind these credits are more fragmented and largely rely on carbon credit revenue for profit.

A small portion of credits generated in Kenya have also been sold in compliance markets, issued through the Kyoto Protocol’s Clean Development Mechanism(CDM)—a United Nations-run carbon offset scheme allowing countries to fund greenhouse gas emissions-reducing projects in other countries and claim the saved emissions as part of their own efforts to meet international emissions targets.

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is among Kenyan firms currently tapping fortunes through the CDM scheme. KenGen, for instance, in April 2023 revealed that it planned to sell 287,416 certified emission reduction credits (CERs), the bulk of it from its Olkaria 1 geothermal power project.

A CER is equivalent to one tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2), and they are part of emission reduction efforts under the Kyoto Protocol.

Kenya’s green fertiliser project will also seek to sell carbon credits in the lucrative compliance market by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. A compliance market is a government-regulated scheme for trading carbon credits—permits that allow owners to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. One credit permits the emission of one tonne of carbon dioxide or the equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

Kenya has placed a ceiling on its carbon credit export volumes as part of a strategy to curb over-allocating domestic emission reductions to foreign buyers. This comes amid plans to establish a carbon exchange locally by March 2027.

The State Department for Environment and Climate Change has capped credit transfers at 10million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent between now and 2030.