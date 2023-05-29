Columnists Africa nations must stop big brands insisting on more plastic production

A security guard stands next to pallets of plastic waste which was off-loaded from a 40ft container at the Mitchell Cotts CFS in Kibarani soon after it arrived from UK. PHOTO | NMG

By HELLEN K DENA

As delegates gather in Paris in a few days, the top most agenda for this historical meeting is to realise a global treaty that will deal with the impacts of plastic pollution from production to disposal.

It is, therefore, disturbing that as governments look forward to these negotiations, Kenya plans to retrogress and give manufacturers leeway to increase local production of plastic through its proposed Finance Bill 2023.

This is unfortunate as it comes at a time the world is considering a global plastic treaty, a legally binding instrument to curb plastic pollution from production to disposal.

This bill, if passed by Kenya’s National Assembly, could open floodgates for plastic production locally and negate the gains made after banning single-use plastic carrier bags.

Kenya and Rwanda are among countries in Africa that are uniquely placed to lead the world into a plastic-free future due to the progressive anti-plastic regulations they have in place.

While much has been accomplished in Kenya, there is a proliferation of plastics in Kenyan towns.

There is also a problem with some packaging materials such as bread packaging that still use single-use bags that are harmful.

Passing this bill will make the already worse situation dire.

The plastic industry together with big oil and big brands continues to push for more plastic production and exportation into Africa.

Africa’s governments have a responsibility to put an end to big polluters' relentless plastic production and negotiate for a treaty that will curb plastic production and keep oil and gas in the ground.

A strong global plastics treaty must bring to an end plastic pollution.

An effective treaty must phase out the production, use and trade of problematic and toxic plastic products, give priority to human health and be centred on social justice for all across the entire lifecycle.

Owing to the nature of the global supply and plastic value chains, plastic pollution remains a big transboundary and global challenge.

Africa however has the added burden of plastic waste dumping. But global solidarity is needed to win the war.