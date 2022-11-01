Columnists Time to demand accountability from the zero-impact aid agencies in Africa

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JENNY LUESBY

Who needs aid more? Africa, or the large international population that makes a livelihood out of it? For, as at today, the aid industry is structured primarily to serve the needs of its own employees in winning more aid ‘business’, with scant attention to the impact for beneficiaries.

A starting point in this aberration is the level and quality of work, workflow, and consequently the output at most of the agencies, which could not possibly last inside any business.

In business, if investments keep sucking up work time and not delivering reduced costs or new sales, there would be at least some board-level process of review of how so much investment was wasted, and who wasted it. That doesn’t always prevent a repeat. Many businesses go bust from repeated mistakes. But through either self-correction or self-destruction we don’t suffer 20 or 70 years of taxpayer-funding failing businesses.

But international agencies and aid organisations can fail to have any impact, and there is no self-correction. Aid staff are bullet-proof. They can expend Sh1 billion with zero impact and it will not affect their sparkling career. Moreover, no country in Africa yet demands a level of impact for donations to proceed. There is a grab for any donation, even when it’s a loan that you, dear reader, will be repaying for decades as VAT on your furniture and excise duties on your car.

The governments aren’t responsible for the outcomes, nor are the aid industry’s implementing agencies, and nor are the donors. The sum is a happy round of employment for all three that continues endlessly without any requirement for delivery or accountability.

Thus, in one project I have worked on this year, in another sub-Saharan African country, nutrition ‘interventions’ have been distorted to mean the delivery of expensive vitamin supplements produced by western companies, through a system of six-monthly clinics. The clinics are poorly attended and poorly administered, and not many people get the supplements.

Moreover, the costs are never-ending. There is no plan to secure an end to the supplements by any target date by solving the food problems that create vitamin deficiencies. The sum, instead, is millions of recurrent dollars in, and a nutritional impact so negligible that, with population growth too, that country is moving backwards.

Yet all that impact-less activity is entirely the fault of the implementing agencies, even as they run volumes of well-paid westerners living in Geneva, London, Washington, or in Africa in houses with columns and swimming pools.

In truth, until our nations start demanding impact from agencies that are accountable, it’s just one more turn to eat, with the gall to present itself as nobly securing sustainable development goals.

The writer is a development communication specialist.