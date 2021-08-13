Columnists Aydin saga lifts lid on dubious investors

By JAINDI KISERO

The episode has forced us to come to terms with the diminishing calibre of investors we attract in this country today.

There are poignant lessons from this week’s deportation of Harun Aydin, the Turkish national and an ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

The episode has forced us to come to terms with the diminishing calibre of investors we attract in this country today.

When you look around you today, you will observe a very large number of foreigners who purport to be investors, but who in reality are politically connected vultures looking around for either a bank to buy, a big project to fund or a dodgy fellow looking for a debt-restructuring deal to pounce on.

The other day, I came across correspondence showing how a Boston-based corporate finance entity with a politically well-connected local contact had approached the Treasury with a dodgy debt restructuring proposal in which the so-called foreign investor and local partner offered the government a $5 billion facility secured by a bank guarantee.

Hats off to the Treasury because even in the face of intense political pressure, it told the so-called investor to go way, explaining that as a sovereign, Kenya cannot issue a guarantee to itself. The characteristics of these vultures are all too familiar.

They rely on lawyers and accounting firms to recast them as internationally respected business people. They cultivate extensive networks of transnational actors to assist in camouflaging their activities.

They have loads of cash to offer whoever is willing to open doors and to connect them to highly placed people in government, who invariably will be politically exposed persons.

When they look at Kenya, they see as a debt-restructuring pay day. I came across a debt restructuring proposal to the highly indebted Kenya Power by an entity out of Malta that made patently extravagant claims.

The so-called investor claimed it had in the past provided a whopping $200 billion in debt structuring deals in emerging markets.

There are just too many vultures circling around and purporting to be legitimate investors when what they are in reality are merchants engaged in cross-border asset transfer deals.

Which brings me to the statement by Dr Ruto where he claimed on natioal television that he helped some non-resident investors access a Sh15 billion) facility from a local bank.

The utterances offered poignant lessons on the risks banks find themselves in when they choose to deal with politically exposed persons.

Clearly, the Deputy President — perhaps unwittingly — put the bank in question in a very difficult position.

We all know about the prudential rules regarding single borrower limits and credit risk concentration. Indeed, banking laws and regulations prohibit large exposures to a single borrower or to a group of related borrowers.

The limit — even though varying depending on jurisdiction — is typically set at 25 percent of capital of a bank or a banking group. In publicly declaring that the investor received a $150 million facility at his instigation, the Deputy President ended up badly exposing the bank.

That type of evidence can do a great deal of damage to a bank, especially in terms attitudes towards it not only by regulators but also by other financial intermediaries.

A reputation for integrity is one of the most valuable assets for any financial institution worth its salt.

The deportation of Harun Aydin also comes with lessons on prudence in application of immigration rules, particularly issuance of work permits to foreigners who come here under investor incentive.

Admittedly, we are a poor country that should not be too selective about the sources of capital.

But the fact of the matter is that with the growing concerns about money laundering we have no choice but to scrutinise the foreign investors for sources of their wealth.

East African countries were forced to adopt the anti-money laundering laws by the international financial community when they were not ready to do so.

It does not surprise that President Yoweri Museveni reportedl warned the country’s Financial Intelligence Authority with dire consequences for tracking flows of cash to the very same company said to have benefited from Dr Ruto’s benevolence.