Board voting lessons from Tata Sons saga

Last week, I wrote about the unfolding Tata Sons boardroom fight in Mumbai, India that is turning out to be a classic case study of how trusts are used to govern family businesses.
A quick recap for anyone just joining: on September 17, 2026, the Tata Sons board voted 4-1 to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five years, over the one objection of Noel Tata, chairman of the Tata Trusts. The Trusts, who hold about 66 percent of the company, called it a legal nullity. Since then, the fight has widened rather than settled.