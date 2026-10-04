Board voting lessons from Tata Sons saga

Last week, I wrote about the unfolding Tata Sons boardroom fight in Mumbai, India that is turning out to be a classic case study of how trusts are used to govern family businesses.

A quick recap for anyone just joining: on September 17, 2026, the Tata Sons board voted 4-1 to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five years, over the one objection of Noel Tata, chairman of the Tata Trusts. The Trusts, who hold about 66 percent of the company, called it a legal nullity. Since then, the fight has widened rather than settled.

First, the mechanics of that vote deserve a closer look. The Tata Sons board has six directors: Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George, and the group Chief Financial Officer, Saurabh Agrawal. Tata Trusts nominates two directors, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan.

On the chairman’s reappointment vote, Chandrasekaran recused himself, as he should, since no one should mark their own exam. That left five votes. Noel Tata voted no. Venu Srinivasan, the Trusts' own nominee, voted yes, siding with Manwani, George and Agrawal. Four to one, carried comfortably, no tie, no drama in the counting.

So why does everyone keep talking about a "casting vote"? Because under Article 121 of Tata’s Articles of Association, the chairman has a casting vote in case of an equality of votes among the directors appointed under Article 104B, which covers board decisions generally.

Some commentary on this saga has pointed out that if you isolate just the two Trust nominees, Srinivasan and Noel Tata split one-all, on a decision that the Trusts say should have required the joint, affirmative backing of the Trusts nominees before the matter could pass at all. The vote passed anyway, because the ordinary board majority, including the two independent directors and the CFO, carried it regardless.

Here is the governance question worth sitting with: What happens when the person a tied vote would decide is the very chairman holding the tie-breaker? Chandrasekaran cleverly avoided that trap by stepping aside. But Article 121 does not require him to. Imagine a version of this story where the directors split two-two, and the chairman, still in the room, still holding the gavel, cast the deciding vote on his own job.

That is not hypothetical governance theatre; it is exactly the kind of clause that sits quietly in articles of association until the one meeting where it matters most. The lesson for boards here is to write an explicit carve-out: no casting vote, by anyone, on a matter in which a director has a personal interest. Recusal should be the rule, not the chairman's good manners.

Another interesting governance angle to this whole saga is the premise of director independence. The Deccan Herald and the Tribune India newspapers report that on September 16, 2026, the day before the board meeting, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) circulated a resolution to the trustees.

The resolution sought to bar the SDTT vice chairman, Venu Srinivasan in his capacity as the Trusts’ nominee director, from participating in or voting on Tata Sons’ proposed listing. Srinivasan didn’t comply. He later described it as “an extraordinary attempt to prevent me from exercising my independent judgement and vote,” graming it as the Trust overstepping into territory that belongs to him as a director acting in the company’s interest, not as the Trust’s delegate.

The next day, September 17, he went ahead and voted both to reappoint Chandrasekaran and in favour of moving toward listing, alongside the three other directors, with only Noel Tata dissenting on both counts.

The fight has since spilled well past the boardroom. Venu Srinivasan and fellow SDTT trustee Vijay Singh have separately written to the Maharashtra State’s Charity Commissioner asking for an inquiry into the SDTT’s own governance, accusing it of overreaching into Tata Sons' commercial decisions, including the proposed buyout of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stake and the listing debate itself. Read that twice: the Trusts' own vice-chairmen are now asking a regulator to investigate the Trusts.

What should East African boards take from this chapter? That a casting-vote clause is not a neutral tie-breaker sitting dormant in your articles; it is a loaded instrument that needs its own safety catch. No director, chairman included, should cast a deciding vote on their own appointment, pay, or exit.

The second lesson is that a nominating authority can only try and influence how its director nominee votes for so long, until the yoke of independence yanks that director back into company law conformance. Next week, we’ll take a look at what the forced listing issue is all about and what corporate restructuring gymnastics the Tata family is attempting to avoid it at all costs.