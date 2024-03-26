Columnists Carbon markets meeting a missed chance for inclusive climate action

Greenhouse gas emission. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By EILEEN WAKESHO

Climate change poses an unprecedented challenge to people and the planet, requiring coordinated and ambitious action on a global scale.

Countries are therefore implementing diverse initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting sustainability, and building resilience to climate impacts.

Among the different strategies, carbon markets have been fronted as promising tools in the fight against climate change. However, their effectiveness and success depend greatly on the specific design, regulations, and enforcement mechanisms in place.

Poorly managed carbon markets can result in unintended consequences such as market manipulation, inequitable distribution of costs, and insufficient emission reductions. Kenya is among countries in the continent that have clearly spelt out their vision to expand carbon markets in Kenya.

At the 2022 Conference of Parties (COP27), President William Ruto expressed Kenya's strong interest in unleashing the full potential of carbon markets as a means of supporting climate action, both in Kenya and across the entire African continent

This, presumably, is the premise for the Kenya Carbon Market Conference, convened by the government on March 26-27, 2024. The conference has raised concerns over its exclusivity. While the conference brings together governments, conservation organisations, carbon developers, financiers, and certifiers, a glaring absence remains.

Missing from the dialogue are the very communities whose lands often serve as the focal point for carbon offset projects, as well as civil society organisations (CSOs) representing marginalised voices.

This exclusion is not merely an oversight; it is a failure to acknowledge the critical role these stakeholders play in ensuring the fairness of carbon markets. Indigenous people and local communities are guardians of community lands, which are targeted for carbon offset projects. Their meaningful inclusion is thus not a favour, but a basic requirement.

Sadly, this exclusionary approach echoes a troubling precedent set during the passing of the Climate Change (Amendment) Act, 2023 prior to the Africa Climate Summit. It suggests a systemic disregard for the voices and perspectives of those most affected by climate policies and initiatives, and in some cases, exclusion of those with a dissenting voice.

Exclusive convenings such as this perpetuate a top-down approach to climate action, where decisions are made without genuine consultation with those most affected, undermining the principles of democratic governance and accountability.

It stifles meaningful public participation and erodes trust in the government's commitment to equitable climate action.

This approach risks exacerbating existing inequalities and injustices.

It is imperative that climate conversations prioritise inclusivity from the outset. As we navigate the complexities of carbon markets and climate action, let us remember that true progress is measured not only by carbon credits but also by the dignity, rights, and well-being of all people and ecosystems involved. Anything less is simply unacceptable.

The writer is the Director Land & Environment Justice, Namati.