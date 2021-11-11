Columnists CEOs should burn the midnight oil delivering quality

By DAVID MUNYOKI

World Quality Day falling on November 11 was introduced in 1990 by the United Nations as championed by the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI) to raise awareness and the importance of quality performance of professionals. It is a day to reflect on how to strengthen quality expectations and meet the demands of the customer.

It is not only legal but morally right to ensure that the services and products meet the quality standards set in the label to give it identity and acceptance.

There is a high expectation that products will meet and satisfy the intended purpose without fail or safety concerns. In the pharmaceutical space, this is called drug efficacy.

Informed consumers

We have a noble task to ensure that the world is safe by delivering quality to a conscious population.

There is a great need to ensure that manufacturing companies can meet the quality expectations of the consumer who is so informed.

Informed consumers check details like ingredients, date of expiry, the allowable intake.

The need to lead from the top cannot be over-emphasised; great organisations have graduated from placing posters with mission quality statements in offices and for regulatory compliance to living a quality life.

Chief executives should lead the quality agenda.

Some great business gurus had this to say about quality.

“Quality is more important than quantity, one home run is much better than two double,’’ Steve Jobs of Apple said.

A few personnel

He continues: “One can win every award there is, and yet if your products don't live up to it, the customer won't keep that opinion for long in their minds.”

Quality is not left to a few quality-specific personnel to run but everyone in the organisation. GlaxoSmithKline Kenya & East Africa Quality implementation is championed by the general manager and supported by other leaders to ensure full adherence.

“Ensuring the quality, safety and reliable supply of our products is critical to our goal of becoming one of the world’s most innovative, best performing and trusted healthcare companies,” Emma Walmsley, GlaxoSmithKline CEO, said.

At GlaxoSmithKline, we have manufacturing processes that comply with current good manufacturing and distribution practices.

In addition, we have a strict product release process with several checks, for example, chemical, biological checks at the manufacturing site, temperature deviations checks for both cold chain and ambient products done in the market to ensure delivery of safe and quality products to our customer.

Regulatory compliance

GlaxoSmithKline Kenya & East Africa will be joining other organisations in the world to celebrate this world quality week from November 8-12 as we inspire others and continuously improve our quality culture and regulatory compliance.

This is our licence to operate within our market.