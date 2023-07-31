Columnists Climate change adaptation in Africa calls for scientific dialogue, exchange

By RUBINA JAMES

Africa, like many regions around the world, is facing the undeniable impacts of climate change. The continent's diverse ecosystems and rich biodiversity are particularly vulnerable to these changes, posing a significant threat to the livelihoods and well-being of millions of people who depend on natural resources for their survival.

From prolonged droughts and extreme weather events to rising temperatures and sea levels, the effects of climate change are already being felt across the continent.

According to a Frontiers Study, 20 percent of Africa’s land surface (6.6 million km2) — an area twice the size of India — is degraded.

While Africa’s population is projected to quadruple by 2100, the effects of climate change will be severe and environmental conflict is projected to rise sharply.

These changes will not only severely impact biodiversity but also the life and livelihoods of Africans. For example, by 2100, more than half of Africa’s bird and mammal species could be lost and the productivity of Africa’s lakes could decline by 20–30 percent.

Conservation and biodiversity are intricately linked to climate change. Rising temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, and extreme events pose a significant threat to wildlife, ecosystems, and delicate habitats.

Many species face challenges in adapting to these rapid changes, leading to shifts in migration patterns, altered breeding cycles, and even extinction risks.

Climate change adaptation efforts must, therefore, prioritise the preservation of biodiversity and the protection of critical ecosystems, ensuring a sustainable environment for future generations.

While the direct impacts of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity are well-documented, the indirect consequences resulting from human coping responses are often overlooked.

Recent findings from 650 surveys conducted by the Africa Biodiversity Collaborative Group (ABCG) and partners in 19 communities throughout sub-Saharan Africa revealed a disturbing fact – over a third of the climate change coping strategies employed in these communities could potentially have a negative impact on biodiversity.

This highlights the urgency of identifying and implementing adaptation interventions that not only help communities adapt to climate change but also protect and sustain biodiversity.

The challenges posed by climate change in Africa are immense, but through collective action, scientific discussion, and knowledge exchange, we can forge a path towards a more sustainable future.

By fostering collaboration and embracing science-driven solutions, we can transcend the challenges of climate change and create a resilient and thriving Africa for generations to come.

Let us unite in this noble cause and take decisive action to ensure a sustainable and climate-resilient future for the continent we call home.

The writer is the regional director of ABCG.