Columnists Customer-centricity key in tax compliance, revenue mobilisation

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By GRACE WANDERA

More by this Author

Customer-centricity is a crucial strategy for businesses to adopt in order to remain competitive, grow their customer base, and improve their bottom line.

In today's rapidly evolving commercial landscape where taxpayers have expectations for personalised and seamless experiences, customer centricity has become essential for success.

Adopting a client-centred approach means that organisations must prioritise understanding their needs, and preferences, and use this information to tailor their products, services, or interactions to meet and exceed those expectations.

For revenue agencies, providing friendly and convenient services is an approach that can greatly promote goodwill for payment of taxes, influence compliance levels and enhance revenue mobilisation.

By putting the taxpayer at the centre of what they do, revenue agencies can enhance the overall customer experience, build loyalty, and eventually increase revenue collection.

More often, tax administrations have been viewed as unapproachable to the general public. This perception has often affected the relationship between the customer and the taxman.

Read: KRA misses tax targets by Sh27bn in Ruto presidency

In the long-term, this may affect the customer in meeting their tax obligations. However, by adopting a customer-centric approach, revenue agencies can change this perception and boost revenue collection.

At Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), we have been implementing several initiatives aimed at making our services friendlier and more accessible to customers.

For instance, through iTax, which is the main platform for domestic taxes, taxpayers are able to access tax services and information at the click of a button.

This has been a game-changer, because, with iTax, taxpayers also file their returns from the comfort of their homes or offices, eliminating the need to visit KRA offices physically.

Additionally, iTax allows for faster processing of returns, reduces errors, and enhances transparency in the filing process.

The Contact Centre is another initiative that promotes good customer service; customers interact with us through phone calls or on social media to have their service needs facilitated.

We attend to over 25,000 customer queries and requests via phone calls and 37,000 via social media.

This number of customers served through the CC is expected to increase as we enter the peak of the 2022 tax return filing season.

KRA is also implementing offsite return filing support, which aims to bring our services closer to the customers.

The initiative has a series of activations at the grassroots known as Ushuru mashinani, to create awareness and help customers understand their tax obligations.

Additionally, KRA is implementing sensitisation through online platforms, media channels and tax clinics across the country to assist taxpayers with filing their returns.

Another way in which customer-centric services can boost revenue administration is by creating a sense of trust between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

When taxpayers feel that they are listened to and their feedback is taken positively, they are more likely to comply with tax laws and regulations. This encourages voluntary compliance.

To build this trust, KRA has implemented several customer outreach and engagement programmes. It has also conducted customer visits across the country to not only appreciate them for their contributions and support in revenue mobilisation but also to receive feedback on areas of collaboration and improvement.

Through these visits, KRA has been able to interact directly with its customers, allowing them to experience the more humane and friendly aspects of revenue administrators.

Read: Businesses brace for pain as KRA suspends tax refunds

These visits have enabled timely responses to inquiries, transparent communication about tax laws and regulations, and demonstrated a willingness to work with customers to resolve any issues or concerns they may have.

By prioritizing customer service in this way, KRA demonstrates its facilitative approach, to helping and supporting customers in fulfilling their tax obligations.

Our major focus now is to ensure the timely facilitation of our customers with regard to the 2022 income tax return filing. The filing season began on 1st January 2023 and will end on June 30th 2023.

So far, KRA has received positive responses from our customers. Our customers have demonstrated resilience in complying with their tax obligations, amidst uncomfortable economic times.

We encourage our customers to avoid the last-minute rush and file their 2022 income tax returns this early.

The writer is the Deputy Commissioner of Marketing and Communication Department at Kenya Revenue Authority.