Data-driven growth for Africa

Africa's current development model needs to be changed. The belief that individuals can make informed decisions to sustain their livelihood is flawed.

To lift many from poverty and become competitive in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), we need to understand how these emerging tools can enhance competitiveness. This necessitates a radical shift in Africa's development model, especially for small-scale producers.

Data, at the heart of every decision, can transform this model, offering a hopeful future through a data-led development approach.

The idea is to enable small-scale producers to access relevant and timely information, such as market prices, weather forecasts, pest and disease control measures, and best practices. In addition, they should use data to assess their resources, such as land, water, seeds, inputs, and labour, to optimise their production and income.

The assumption that one can grow maize on one acre and eventually beat poverty is dangerous and counterproductive. This is based on the notion that subsistence farming can provide food security and income for the rural poor.

However, this model could be more sustainable and efficient, relying on low productivity, low quality, and low-value crops. It also exposes farmers to weather, pests, diseases, and market fluctuations.

To break free from this cycle, small-scale producers need support to make better decisions on resource use and transition from subsistence to commercial farming. Data can guide these decisions and actions, empowering them to diversify their activities, invest in other productive endeavours, and access new and lucrative markets.

By adopting modern technologies and practices, forming cooperatives, and engaging with other actors in the farming value chain, they can enhance their competitiveness and resilience.

This is the inspiring potential of data-driven development for Africa. AI has made it possible to bring back extension services using chatbots—interactive software applications that can simulate human conversation and provide guidance and feedback to users.

Chatbots in local languages can offer a cost-effective and scalable way to reach millions of small-scale producers across Africa, who often lack access to conventional extension services due to distance, cost, or availability.

This AI solution can also complement human extension agents by providing them with data and tools to improve efficiency and effectiveness. If well-developed, chatbots can facilitate peer-to-peer learning and knowledge sharing among farmers, creating communities of practice and social capital.

A data-led development model will necessitate the development of rural data analytic centres (RACs) that can provide deeper insights and recommendations for small-scale producers based on their data. With RACs, market gaps can be identified and taken advantage of, such as new crops, customers, products, or services. RACs can also help farmers monitor and evaluate their performance, identify and mitigate risks, and plan effectively.

These centres can leverage cloud computing, big data, and AI to analyse large and complex datasets from various source. The demand for data will push organisations such as the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and other agencies to improve the quality of their data.

These RACs must be linked to local universities, research institutes, and private sector actors to create and disseminate relevant, timely information and innovations for small-scale producers. RACs can thus act as hubs for data-driven development in Africa, empowering small-scale producers to make informed and strategic decisions that can improve their livelihoods and contribute to the continent's growth and transformation.

The cost of not leveraging data in Africa for the demand and supply of goods is enormous. Africa imports chicken, beef and fish due to lack of data to compete.

These are opportunities for structurally transforming the continent and creating jobs for the burgeoning youth population. However, financing the development of these low-lying opportunities is hampered by misplaced priorities and the risks of falling into a debt trap.

Yet, financing opportunities from leveraging the continent's relatively large carbon sinks still need to be explored.