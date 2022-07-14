Columnists Diaspora community key to economic growth, prosperity

By ALICE KIMUHU

The economic and social disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has eroded the progress that had been made in the economic performance of most developing countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Consequently, unemployment soared largely due to the negative impact of policies designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the economic survey report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the economic performance in the third quarter of 2020 remained depressed, but relatively better compared with the second quarter of 2020. Real GDP was estimated to have contracted by 1.1 percent in the second quarter compared with a growth of 5.8percent in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Overall, the economy was adversely impacted by the pandemic, as evidenced in the collapse in tourism, services, transport, communications, public administration, financial services, real estate, the closure of schools, and pressure on household income stemming from job losses and wage cuts.

The Kenyan example represents the standard situation in almost all the countries in sub-Saharan Africa during the pandemic.

However, remittance flows proved to be resilient during the Covid-19 crisis recording a 7.3 percent growth globally at $589 billion in 2021.

This return to growth is more robust than earlier estimates and follows the resilience of flows in 2020 when remittances declined by only 1.7 percent -- despite a severe global recession due to the pandemic, according to estimates from the World Bank’s Migration and Development Brief.

Inflows to Kenya have increased tenfold in the past 15 years reaching an all-time high of about $3,718 million in 2021.

This phenomenal growth points to the importance of remittances as a source of foreign exchange to the country, as they account for more than three percent of Kenya's GDP. According to CBK, the US remains the largest source of remittances to Kenya. Other significant source markets include the UK, Germany and Canada.

Furthermore, reports from CBK indicate that the cumulative inflows for the 12 months to May 2022 totalled $3,992 million compared with $3,365 million in the same period in 2021, representing an increase of 18.6 percent. This underscores the resilience and growth of diaspora remittances despite the pandemic and other global economic and geo-political crises.

The impact of remittances at the household level has been christened the “world’s largest poverty reduction programme”.

Contributing to as much as 40 percent of a family’s income, remittances are mostly spent on necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter, but once these are covered, the remainder is invested in human capital, health, education, or housing.

An increase in remittances from source markets will provide regular inflows into household budgets, which are subject to income volatility and seasonality, especially in rural areas.

Remittances, therefore, allow receiving households to save residually from amounts received in good months, to make monthly loan repayments, or to support investments in productive assets. It is estimated that, over time, between 20 percent to 30 percent of the remittances received will be used for savings and investments.

At the national level, remittances are a potent force. Indeed, a significant number of sub-Saharan African countries receive more than 10 percent of their GDP from remittances. In Kenya, remittances account for 4percent of the GDP.

The impact of such a large inflow of cash is monumental in its own right, but there are further effects as well, including acting as a safety net, lifting families out of poverty, and reducing the demand on public social programmes.

The takeaway here is that the economic potential of remittance flows can be leveraged to develop a country’s economic infrastructure through additional revenue streams for the financial sector.

At National Bank, we are cognisant of the fact that partnerships are the key to realising the growing scale and potential impact of diaspora remittances by reducing costs and saving time while creating a gateway for financial inclusion.

As such, we have endeavoured to partner with and facilitate the diaspora community in investing at home even as they prosper abroad. They can easily send money home through our partnerships with money transfer service providers such as World Remit, MoneyGram and Western Union.

Through solutions such as the Diaspora Mortgage, we help our brothers and sisters to invest easily in the Kenyan real estate market while living abroad with no need to travel back to purchase or buy property.

To care for their loved ones, NBK tailored insurance services such as Simba Health for the elderly help ease their burden as they live and work abroad.

Whether through remittances, savings or investment, the diaspora community is a key driver of Kenya’s economic growth through capital injection, especially in the small and medium enterprise sector.

Remittance flows are a critical lifeline for millions of individual households and help families raise their living standards above subsistence and vulnerability levels.

In the recent past, remittances overtook Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as the largest external capital source in developing economies. That is a clear indication that diaspora remittances are key to boosting the economic growth and prosperity of our country post-pandemic.

The writer is the Head of Personal Banking at the National Bank